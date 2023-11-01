A massive project for 139 new homes in Lakenheath has taken a step forward.

This morning, West Suffolk councillors debated a reserved matters application by the developer, Persimmon Homes Suffolk, following initial approval in 2018.

The development will see the new houses being built in a 5.43-hectare site to the south of the village, west of Eriswell Road.

The Persimmon Homes plan for Lakenheath

A reserved matters application gives councillors a chance to consider items initially excluded from the planning application, including access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale.

Among the house total, 42 are classified as ‘affordable dwellings’ to be spread out across the site in order to promote integration.

The developer has also agreed to invest just over £85,000 in infrastructure outside the scope of the site, including improvements to rights of way, junctions, libraries, and schools.

New homes are on the cards for Lakenheath

Throughout the length of the development, including during the initial decision, various concerns were raised regarding impacts to the village such as connectivity issues, noise, flooding, and the urbanisation of the countryside.

Today, these issues were once again raised, including a particular worry expressed by Cllr Phil Wittam, who said the loss of trees as a result of the need to minimise the risk of bird strikes to passing aircraft, was a ‘crying shame’.

Cllr Carol Bull added it was akin to ‘taking away with one hand and giving with the other’.

However, the tree-planting schedule provided by the developer was deemed ‘suitable’ in relation to the project’s landscaping needs.