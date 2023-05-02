Mildenhall Police recorded 600 speeding offences across multiple Suffolk towns and villages in their area in March.

The mobile safety camera van recorded the most offences in Barton Mills with 164 throughout the month, followed by 79 in Red Lodge and 73 in Eriswell.

In Elveden there were 69 offences recorded, as well as 57 in Exning and 54 in Newmarket.

Mildenhall Police recorded 600 offences in March across a number of towns and villages. Picture: Mildenhall Police

Also recorded were 29 speeding offences in Kentford, 22 in Brandon, 20 in Mildenhall, 17 in Holywell Row and six in Lakenheath.

In Icklingham there were six offences recorded, with five picked up in Tuddenham and one in Beck Row.