Lakenheath player-coach Craig Nurse believes there are plenty of lessons for the side to learn from last weekend’s heavy FA Cup defeat to Bury Town – but not by studying their own performance.

The experienced midfielder had been left in charge of the team for the opening two weekends of the season in manager Ben Cowling’s absence as well as his assistant Tom Walker being occupied elsewhere as a cricket captain.

Saturday’s 4-0 loss to higher-league Bury came off the of a 3-2 defeat at Whitton United in their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division opener to make it a disappointing start to the campaign.

Bury Town's Lee Watkins looks set to get to the loose ball ahead of Lakenheath's Kaine Manels on a tough afternoon for the lower-league side Picture: Richard Marsham

But Nurse, who is awaiting a clear-up operation on his ankle, believes it was his former club Bury’s display against them which they need to learn off.

“There is lots of things to learn from and that’s what we need to do better going forward in the league games,” he said.

“We need to look at how Bury played with their energy levels and how they didn’t go charging individually – they went hunting in packs and it made it hard for what we want to do here in getting the ball down to play.

Craig Nurse (right) was left to concentrate on his work from the dugout rather than playing in Lakenheath's opening two matches Picture: Mark Westley

“We need to take that into our game and learn from what they did well as there is reasons they play a level higher.

“There is things we can learn from what they did more than what we can learn from what we didn’t do as well. That is what I have spoken to the boys about at the end of the game, looking at what we need to aspire to – we want to be a Step 4 team in Bury Town’s league at the end of the day.

“We need to manage the game better and have higher energy levels.

“It’s obviously also the final quality; they were better in our box and they were better in our box which we need to improve on.”

Cowling was back at training on Tuesday following his trip to South America but will be without Nurse’s services on the pitch or in the dugout for the next few weeks as he begins his holiday.

Kirkley & Pakefield will be the visitors on Saturday (3pm) as the attention turns back to getting off the mark in the Premier Division.

“Kirkley are a big, big physical side but it’s on our own pitch and we should be able to get the ball down and play,” said Nurse.

“But it is that decision-making of when things are tough and when we are getting hounded out what are we going to do? Are we going to keep playing and lose the ball in tight areas and our defensive third or are we going to try and turn teams?”

Saturday’s opponents Kirkley & Pakefield have also lost their opening set of fixtures; a 2-1 FA Cup home loss to Fakenham Town following a 1-0 scoreline at Thetford Town.