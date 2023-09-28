Plans have been submitted for a ‘crucial’ 420-place primary school in Lakenheath to replace an existing school site which is due reach full capacity soon.

The proposals were submitted by Suffolk County Council for the school, which has additional space for 30 pre-school children, to be built on land north of Station Road in the village.

The existing 315-place Lakenheath Community Primary School in Mill Road will soon reach maximum capacity due to housing growth in the area.

Suffolk County Council has submitted plans for a 420-place school in Lakenheath. Picture: from Concertus design statement

The proposals would replace and expand the existing primary school facilities in the village.

There are plans for 663 homes to be built in the catchment area of the school which could result in 164 primary-age pupils. Without expanding the current provision there would be insufficient places in this area.

The plans emphasise the ‘crucial need for the proposed new pre-school and primary school’ for the village.

The proposed area for the new school site. Picture: Google Street View

The design statement, by agent Concertus, said the 3.2 hectare proposed school site has the potential to accommodate up to 630 pupils and 60 pre-school places.

It would also feature two under 12s football pitches and a hard netball court, along with an outdoor classroom. There would also be a further outdoor learning area and Reptile Mitigation Area.

Additionally, the main school entrance would have 10 pupil drop-off spaces. In the north-west corner of the site would be the main staff and visitor car park which would have 59 parking spaces – six would be electric vehicle charging bays, a further three would be accessible spaces.

The building will be built in an ‘L’ shape to maximise natural light and minimise directly south-facing classrooms.

It will be painted in a palette of muted green tones to relate to the colours of the surrounding natural landscape and rural woodland setting, emphasising the building’s ‘green credentials’.

The proposed new school aims to deliver an environment which allows for more children to attend school in the area.