Two police officers remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital after suffering potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in Eriswell, near Lakenheath.

The crash happened when they were responding to an emergency call on blue lights in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 1.20am, where a where a grey BMW collided with a white Peugeot 308 marked police car.

The crash happened on the B1112 between Lakenheath and Eriswell. Picture: Google Maps

Several police units, alongside the fire service, air ambulance, the ambulance service and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), attended.

The driver and passenger of the Peugeot 308, who were two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with what were considered at the time to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has initially taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution before being transported to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. He has been released on bail until October 21.

The B1112 was closed in both directions after the crash, but reopened at 6pm yesterday.

Officers are still trying to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information or footage of the crash is being urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/61630/22.