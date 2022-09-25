Police officers who were left with life-threatening injuries after a crash were responding to an emergency call on blue lights.

Police were called shortly after 1.20am to the incident on the B1112 in Eriswell, near Lakenheath, where a grey BMW collided with a white Peugeot 308.

Officers, firefighters, the ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended.

The B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath was closed. Picture: Google Maps

The driver and passenger of the Peugeot, two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and then to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The B1112 was closed in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk to allow for an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and recovery of vehicles.

Police have since determined from data analysis that the police vehicle involved was responding to an emergency call on blue lights.

The officers were not involved in a pursuit.

Inquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident and police continue to appeal for witnesses or those who may have seen either vehicle travelling in the area before the collision.

Contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of September 25.