Two police officers suffered life-threatening injuries and a man has been arrested after a crash in the early hours.

Police were called shortly after 1.20am to the incident on the B1112 in Eriswell, near Lakenheath, where a grey BMW collided with a white Peugeot 308.

Police, firefighters, the ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended.

The B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath is closed. Picture: Google Maps

The driver and passenger of the Peugeot, two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and has since been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The B1112 is closed in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk to allow for an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and recovery of vehicles to take place.

Any witnesses to the collision, or who may have a vehicle matching the descriptions above being driven in the area prior to it, are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of 25 September.