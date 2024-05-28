Police are continuing to search for a missing 15-year-old girl from the Lakenheath area.

Delisha Mackenzie was last seen leaving Lakenheath on foot at about midnight on Sunday.

She is 5ft 5in, of slim build, has very long black hair and was wearing all black clothing with white trainers.

Delisha Mackenzie was last seen leaving Lakenheath on foot at about midnight on Sunday. Picture: Suffolk Police

Officers are extremely concerned for Delisha and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.



