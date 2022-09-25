A key road near a Suffolk village is shut after an incident.

In a Mildenhall Police tweet, a spokesman said the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath is closed and will be for the majority of the day.

Motorists were urged to find alternative routes.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service incidents log shows there was a crash in the area at 2.44am.

A spokeswoman said it was a two-car crash and, although one crew attended, the fire service was not ultimately required.

Police have since revealed that two police officers suffered life-threatening injuries and a man was arrested.

Officers were called shortly after 1.20am to the incident after a grey BMW collided with a white Peugeot 308.