A popular pumpkin patch near Lakenheath has been cancelled for a second year in a row.

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize posted on Facebook and its website yesterday informing the public that the patch will not being going ahead this year.

However, it said the personal circumstances that closed the event in 2022 have now been resolved and that plans are underway for the patch next year.

It will be hosting a free ticketed fireworks and bonfire event. Picture: Mark Westley

The post added it will be hosting a free ticketed bonfire and fireworks event in November.

People took to social media to express their support and many said they are happy to wait.

Kathryn Hüseyin said: “We love it with you so are sad about this year but will look forward to next year!”

Rachel Turkentine added: “Looking forward to the pumpkin patch next year.”

For updates, visit Undley Farm Events Facebook page or website.