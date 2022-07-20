The boss of a farming company which has a fleet of its own fire engines has praised staff who helped the county’s under-pressure firefighters to extinguish a blaze during the heatwave.

Greenheath Ltd, in Lakenheath, hires and sells former airport crash tender fire appliances which came in handy when a fire broke out on the railway embankment bordering their base at Toggam Farm last night after Suffolk Fire and Rescue declared a major incident due to the volume of call-outs across the county.

The fire service sent two fire engines to the deal with the blaze after being called at 5.36pm but had trouble reaching it so three members of staff from the farm – Jake Mayes, Chris Frost and Grant Smith – jumped in one of the 4 x 4 airport tenders, which are equipped with a water cannon.

Jake Mayes, Chris Frost and Grant Smith

Thomas Clayton, director of Greenheath which specialises in farming, machinery sales, haulage, storage and energy, said: “They went above and beyond. The fire was right on our boundary and it would have taken all our fields.”

The railway line was shut while his team and the fire service extinguished the blaze, which was caused by a spark from a train.

The company has between 20 to 50 appliances at any one time and they are hired out by airports and farms.

The team from Greenheath supported Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Clayton added: “It’s all about working together in situations like that. The fire crews had been out since all hours and they were quite appreciative in getting it done as quickly as possible.

“It’s what life’s about. We’ve all got to try and help.”

The fire service declared a major incident at about 7pm yesterday having already been called to more than 60 incidents at that point.

Jon Lacey, Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said they had seen an ‘unprecedented’ number of fires as a result of the hot weather which caused grassland to burn quickly.

He said: “Our forward planning has allowed us to respond efficiently and effectively to these incidents and I would like to thank all Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service colleagues for working tirelessly to make sure that we can continue to protect our county’s communities, as well as the employers of our on-call firefighters who have greatly helped our efforts by releasing their staff to help us.”

Thirty eight were fires in the open including large blazes at a field in Campsea Ashe and a park in Ipswich. Suffolk also provided help over the border including in Cambridgeshire, Essex and Norfolk.

Cllr Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public protection, said the major incident was ‘consistent with the national picture, with other services, including London, all being in a similar situation’.