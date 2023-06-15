RAF Lakenheath warns of potential noise from night exercises
Published: 16:04, 15 June 2023
A Suffolk airbase has warned residents of potential noise during the evening from a training exercise next week.
RAF Lakenheath said the 48th Fighter Wing will take part in a individual proficiency standards exercise from Tuesday to Wednesday.
There will be sirens, messages sent over the base’s voice system and increased activity including night flying.
A spokesman said the exercises ensured personnel understood their role in protective actions and pre/post attack conditions.