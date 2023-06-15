More news, no ads

A Suffolk airbase has warned residents of potential noise during the evening from a training exercise next week.

RAF Lakenheath said the 48th Fighter Wing will take part in a individual proficiency standards exercise from Tuesday to Wednesday.

There will be sirens, messages sent over the base’s voice system and increased activity including night flying.

RAF Lakenheath has warned of potential noise from night flying. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

A spokesman said the exercises ensured personnel understood their role in protective actions and pre/post attack conditions.