A free bonfire and fireworks display organised by a farm which has previously pulled in the crowds with a popular pumpkin patch has seen huge demand – with remaining tickets suspended for the moment.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Undley Farm Events announced tickets for the fun-filled night at Undley, near Lakenheath and Beck Row, which is on Friday, November 3.

There will be food, inflatables, small fairground rides and live music.

Entry to the event will be free including free parking.

Food and other attractions will be at additional costs.

In a further Facebook post at 2.18pm yesterday, organisers said they had been blown away by the response and the amount of tickets issued during the morning.

“We are now reaching close to capacity as such we have suspended tickets and will release the remaining tickets over the coming weeks,” they said.

“Announcements will be made as to when those remaining tickets will be released to give everyone a fair chance of obtaining them.”

Organisers thanked Beck Row Parish Council for allowing them to host this year’s event and for the council’s support during the arrangements.

Undley Farm Events previously said it was unable to host the pumpkin patch this October.

However, plans are under way for the Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze 2024.