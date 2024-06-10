Pictures show aftermath of fire in Eriswell Road, Lakenheath where firefighters from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket rescued dog
Published: 16:50, 10 June 2024
| Updated: 16:54, 10 June 2024
Images have shown the aftermath of a house fire in Lakenheath where a dog was rescued.
Three fire crews, from Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon, were called to a house blaze on the B1112 Eriswell Road, at 12.04pm today.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters arrived to find a small fire in the kitchen.
No one was in the house at the time, but one dog was rescued.
Firefighters used breathing equipment and two hose-reel jets to battle the flames, alongside pressure fans for ventilation.
The incident had been dealt with by 12.34pm.