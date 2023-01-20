A misspelled sign in a Suffolk village has prompted a bemused response on social media.

Covey Way in Lakenheath has seen its street sign spelt incorrectly, with the letter 'n' added unnecessarily between the 'o' and the 'v'.

Residents took to social media in response to the mistake.

The Lakenheath street sign is meant to read Covey Way. Picture: Lyndsey Nobbs

One resident said: "It's so ridiculous, I just can't believe that they realised the mistake, taped up the n and then left it. It's still there now.

"I honestly can't believe they left it knowing they'd made a mistake, unless a member of the public has taped over the additional letter.

Other comments included: "I've got some tipex if anyone needs some?" "Someone can't spell," and "Unbelievable error!"

Suffolk Highways has been approached for a comment.