A previously misspelt sign in a Suffolk village has now been fixed after it prompted a bemused response on social media.

Covey Way in Lakenheath had its street sign spelt incorrectly last week with the letter 'n' added unnecessarily between the 'o' and the 'v'.

The sign was changed today and Covey Way now has the correct spelling.

The Lakenheath street sign for Covey Way has now been rectified. Picture: Lyndsey Nobbs

Residents had previously taken to social media in response to the mistake.

One resident said: "It's so ridiculous, I just can't believe that they realised the mistake, taped up the n and then left it. It's still there now.

"I honestly can't believe they left it knowing they'd made a mistake, unless a member of the public has taped over the additional letter.

Other comments included: "I've got some tipex if anyone needs some?" "Someone can't spell," and "Unbelievable error!"