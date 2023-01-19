Lakenheath cold-callers offering gardening services prompts Mildenhall Police warning
Published: 16:16, 19 January 2023
| Updated: 16:25, 19 January 2023
Residents should beware as a wave of cold-callers have been spotted in a Suffolk village.
Mildenhall Police issued a warning after people were spotted knocking on doors in Lakenheath offering gardening services.
In once instance, a resident declined, only to find someone cutting their grass, who then allegedly demanded payment.
The issue has been reported to Suffolk Trading Standards, who can set up no-cold-calling zones.
Anyone with concerns or who is approached by cold-callers should contact Suffolk Police.