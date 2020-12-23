Very windy weather is expected on the days immediately after Christmas, following a yellow weather warning issued by forecasters today.

The Met Office has issued the warning for parts England, including Suffolk, Wales and Scotland, on Boxing Day and Sunday.

Officials said the weather is likely to lead to disruption to transport and utilities – with winds of between 50mph and 60mph likely for many, and of between 70mph and 80mph for some areas of exposed coast and hills.

The alert is from 3pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday.

The Met Office is also warning of potential consequences of the windy weather, including disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, while roads and bridges could close.

Power cuts may occur, and there is a risk of injuries and danger from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is also the possibility that some buildings could be damaged.

The weather warning for wind comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Suffolk today and tomorrow.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk