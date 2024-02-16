A man has been charged with attempted robbery after a parcel deliverer was threatened by someone claiming they had a knife.

The incident was on Wednesday at noon when a man in his 30s was delivering parcels in Viburnum Green, Lowestoft.

He was threatened to hand over a parcel by a man who claimed he had a knife - although none was seen.

A man has been charged with attempted robbery after an incident in Lowestoft. Picture: iStock

Both men left the scene without injuries.

Police arrested a man at the A14 BP Services in Newmarket at 1.20pm.

Warren James-Harding, 43, of Marian Way, London, was charged with attempted robbery.

He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.