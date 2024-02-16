Man charged with attempted robbery in Viburnum Green, Lowestoft
Published: 14:57, 16 February 2024
| Updated: 15:25, 16 February 2024
A man has been charged with attempted robbery after a parcel deliverer was threatened by someone claiming they had a knife.
The incident was on Wednesday at noon when a man in his 30s was delivering parcels in Viburnum Green, Lowestoft.
He was threatened to hand over a parcel by a man who claimed he had a knife - although none was seen.
Both men left the scene without injuries.
Police arrested a man at the A14 BP Services in Newmarket at 1.20pm.
Warren James-Harding, 43, of Marian Way, London, was charged with attempted robbery.
He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.