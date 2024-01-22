Four flood alerts are in place across Suffolk.

The Environment Agency is warning residents as rain is forecast and flooding has been reported in coastal areas and along some rivers.

This comes as Storm Isha begins to dissipate after battering the county over the weekend.

Four flood alerts are in place across Suffolk. Picture: iStock

One alert is in place along the River Waveney, which could cause low-lying footpaths and roads in Beccles and Lowestoft to become waterlogged this evening and into tomorrow.

High water levels can be expected at Beccles Quay, Oulton Broad and Somerleyton.

Despite a mostly dry day today, showers are forecast tomorrow, the authority said.

A warning is also in place for much of the Suffolk coast, between Lowestoft and Bawdsey, near Felixstowe.

Minor flooding is possible on roads and footpaths, including along the estuaries of the Rivers Blyth, Alde and Ore, between 5.15pm and 9.15pm today.

This means Aldeburgh is also at risk.

In addition, low-lying areas on the Southwold coast could also see flooding.

The Environment Agency stated high tide levels means footpaths and roads becoming waterlogged is likely between 5.15pm and 9.15pm today.

High water levels can be expected at Southwold harbour and Reydon marshes.

Finally, there is also a warning of groundwater flooding in Newmarket.

Prolonged wet weather means water levels are rising in the town, including High Street.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said residents should prepare to take action to protect their properties should they become waterlogged.

This warning applies to all areas of the town prone to groundwater flooding, and will be updated on Wednesday.