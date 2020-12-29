Like most events in the year 2020, this year's New Year's Eve will be celebrated in a very different way to most years, with no chances of spending the night out on the town or of hosting big house parties as in years gone by.

If you love the occasion that comes with counting down to a new year, you might be disappointed that this year's festivities won't match up to those of previous years, but for others, the spectacle that comes with the date is over-the-top and so the lack of the event is a relief.

Whichever way you feel, you may agree that at least this year there will be no FOMO (fear of missing out) – and I think it's safe to say most of us are happy to say goodbye to 2020 and to see in 2021.

Here's to 2021!

But if you're still wondering 'how will I make 2020's NYE a good one when I'm stuck at home', thanks to the stay at home rules we're currently facing, well we've got some ideas.

1. Decorate your house

Just because you'll be within your own four walls for the occasion, it doesn't mean you can't go all out and enjoy being at home on New Year's.

New Year's Eve is set to be different this year

We saw at Christmas how much people needed something to focus on and feel positive about – with the British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA) telling the BBC several of their members had been busier than ever.

It might be that you want to make some small changes to your current festive decor though to feel like your home is not quite so Christmassy.

If so, you could make some bunting using materials round the house, such as bright paper or card, or perhaps you could get yourself some 2021 balloons to get you in the mood to welcome in the new year.

2. Play games with those you live with

The festive season is almost synonymous with playing games with friends and family.

You could spend New Year's Eve playing games, such as Monopoly

Dig out Scrabble, Uno or Cluedo for a truly nostalgic New Year's with your loved ones – or Monopoly, if you want to spend as much time as possible trying to become the head honcho of the (pretend) real-estate world.

Some love it, others hate it with a passion, but Charades is always an option – and you don't even need to have any equipment for it.

If that's not for you, you could try the 'forehead detective' game where you write down a famous person's name on a sticky note and put it on another person's head.

They then have to use questions that can only be answered with yes or no to work out who the famous person is.

Or maybe you were given some new games for Christmas? Well, this would be a perfect opportunity to try some of those out!

3. Get the accessories in

Is it even a New Year's Eve without party poppers, Champagne flutes (whether you drink the stuff out of them or not), or those really fun (or annoying, depending on your take) party 'blowouts' that toot?

Champagne Flutes

These are some of the things you could use to make it feel like it is actually New Year's this year.

If those aren't your cup of tea, you could instead decorate a table in a festive way, with a nice tablecloth and a few candles (make sure there's nothing flammable nearby though!)

Of course, we don't need the material things to get us in the spirit – but for some, they might make help you feel merry.

4. Zoom calls with friends/family for virtual party as it turns midnight

It's truly been the year of the Zoom call. More than ever, we've turned to ways to meet up with loved ones 'virtually'.

You might want to video call some friends or family on NYE

And New Year's Eve is no exception. It's a time of year that is difficult for those who are isolated, so it's important to make sure you stay in touch with those you love, in particular those who will be in need of social contact.

While we can't be with some of those we would usually spend the occasion with, it doesn't mean that you can't count down to 2021 with them!

Here's hoping the internet connections hold while we're counting down the final seconds to the new year, and when we're singing Auld Lang Syne too!

5. Get dressed up – or down

It seems this year, any excuse to put on our finest clothes that we haven't been able to wear out and about is good enough.

Will you get dressed up or down for NYE this year?

On any other New Year's Eve, many would be dressing up in their gladrags for one of the most anticipated nights out of the year.

Others would be wrapped up warm in their favourite pyjamas while watching the fireworks on the telly.

Whatever you want to do this year is acceptable – whether it's putting on your best clothes or even fancy dress to get in the spirit, or getting warm and cosy in your PJs.

6. Self-care

2020 has been the year where the importance of self-care and looking after your mental health has been highlighted more than ever.

You could enjoy some self-care on NYE, such as a bath

And for you, that could mean enjoying some delicious food, whether it's a big slap-up meal, yummy canapés or treating yourself to your favourite takeaway.

It could also mean creating the cocktail (or mocktail for those who don't drink) you've been missing all year.

Running a bath, watching your favourite film, or reading a good book are all ways you could treat yourself, too.

7. Make a list of what you want to do in 2021

For most of us, 2020 hasn't quite played out how we expected.

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

If this is the case for you, you could choose to set some time aside to make a list of what you're hoping to do in 2021.

Having things to look forward to should stand us in good stead for entering a new year – and ticking things off your list will always be a great feeling!

Equally, you could write a list of things you've been grateful for in 2020, despite a challenging year.

Whatever you decide to do to celebrate seeing in 2021, we're wishing you a very Happy New Year!

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk