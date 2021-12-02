A Lowestoft man who was caught with hundreds of thousands of pounds' worth of cocaine in his car has been jailed for three years.

Peter Bartram, 67, of Gondree appeared before Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs – namely cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon including a knuckle duster and possession of criminal property namely £3,000 in cash, at an earlier hearing.

It came after an incident on Tuesday, September 14, when officers searched Bartram's blue Seat Leon on the A14 in Newmarket, recovering two blocks of cocaine, totalling 2kg, with a street value in the region of £160,000 to £200,000.

Peter Bartamn was found with cocaine and offensive weapons.

The drugs were found in the footwell behind the driver’s seat and contained in a rucksack.

Bartam was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre.

Det Sgt John Beales said: "Bartram was determined to sell drugs bringing misery to residents and vulnerable people.

"This conviction should serve as a stark warning to those who would commit these impactive crimes.

"Suffolk Constabulary is committed to tackling and dismantling groups seeking to profit from the sale of Class A drugs and the exploitation of vulnerable persons."

Also recovered from the vehicle were two mobile phones and following the arrest, a search found he was in possession of around £500 in cash.

He was charged the following day with the offences.

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

