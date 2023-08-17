Two men from Suffolk have been charged in connection with a fatal car crash in Earsham.

Marcin Jablonski, age 43, of Mutfordwood Lane, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving with no insurance, causing death while driving disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage

Thomaz Urbaniak age 26, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

A143, near Old Harleston Road. Picture: Google maps

It follows an incident shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday when a Land Rover Defender, which was being pursued by police, and a Nissan Juke collided on the A143, near Old Harleston Road, Earsham.

A woman in the Nissan Juke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in the Land Rover Defender were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning after being treated in hospital for their injuries.

They have been remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The Land Rover was being pursused by police who were investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, as is standard procedure.

The IOPC is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.