Dog owners in Suffolk have been warned against 'toxic' shellfish on beaches which can cause serious harm to pets if eaten.

The Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority said strong winds had led to 'several mass strandings' of the species, which include types of starfish, containing paralytic shellfish toxins.

If eaten by humans or animals, the toxins can cause various health problems, including paralysis of limbs and the respiratory system, vomiting, difficulty walking and loss of consciousness.

Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets on leads if visiting the beach

A tingling or burning sensation and numbness may also be felt in the lips, tongue and face.

A spokesman for EIFCA said: "If you plan to walk your dog on your local beach, please keep them on a lead and ensure they do not consume any stranded animals.

"If you suspect that your dog has consumed stranded fauna and is feeling unwell, please contact your local vet immediately."

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk