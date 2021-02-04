With film and TV productions slower to return from the Covid-19 fallout than the smaller shoots for TV and online adverts, much of Suffolk’s work has been with advertisers.

But big brands have recognised what Suffolk has to offer.

Among the high profile visits were Burberry shooting their latest advert on Lowestoft Beach, while Volkswagen came to Suffolk to shoot stills and, according to Screen Suffolk, loved it so much they stayed to shoot their video, yet to be released.

The film crew prepare on the promenade at Lowestoft seafront ahead of filming the closing scenes for the new Burberry advert. Pictures: Screen Suffolk

Others included Visit Britain, Walk magazine shooting around Southwold and Walberswick, clothing brand Boden also in those two locations, and Google’s advert featuring Jimmy Doherty at Paul’s Fish Box in Woodbridge.

However, TV shows did still come to Suffolk.

The Antiques Roadshow’s appearance at Christchurch Mansion was broadcast last month on the BBC, filmed on a barnstormer of a day in Ipswich last summer.

Suffolk New College students, from left, Jim Burke, Luke Wilson, Scarlett Cunningham and Daisy Garnett with Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce. Picture: John Nice

Elsewhere, Tony Robinson’s History of Britain paid a visit to Lavenham, while Great British Railway Journeys with Michael Portillo shot in Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Felixstowe and Saxmundham.

Another key shoot was Coastal Walks with Kate Humble, which took in multiple locations in Orford, Aldeburgh, Sizewell, Thorpeness and Dunwich, which viewers may recognise.

On the feature film side, new thriller movie Confession was spotted filming in Debenham in November and December, featuring Irish actor Colm Meaney – star of Con Air, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa and Under Siege among others.

The Dig: Carey Mulligan as Edith Pretty, Ralph Fiennes as Basil Brown. Picture: Larry Horricks/Netflix

Last week, Netflix’s The Dig which filmed in the county in late 2019 was released to much acclaim, featuring shots filmed around Snape, Aldeburgh and Shingle Street.

The movie, which also features Ralph Fiennes faithfully adopting a Suffolk accent, tells the story of the 1939 discovery of the Anglo-Saxon burial ship at Sutton Hoo.

