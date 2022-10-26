Plans for up to 106 homes in a village near Mildenhall look set to be approved despite concerns over traffic and the impact on services.

The outline application, from Suffolk County Council, for land east of Beeches Road, in West Row, includes an area for a new parish office, vehicle access via Mildenhall Road and green space.

The proposals are to be considered by West Suffolk Council next Wednesday and are recommended for approval despite going against policy as a 1.7 hectare section is outside a residential site allocation.

The development is on land east of Beeches Road in West Row. Picture: Google Maps

Two letters of objection have also been received over increased traffic and impact on services.

One said: "As a village we have a lovely but small local shop and a school that is already oversubscribed. No other shop, school, doctors, pharmacy. To increase the size of the village without increasing the amenities is irresponsible of the council to do so."

A report to West Suffolk Council's development control committee said access to the site will be from a new priority junction in Mildenhall Road to the north-east of the site.

It said this would avoid the need for development traffic to enter the centre of West Row.

Although the proposal goes against the authority's development plan, it would contribute 106 homes towards the five-year housing supply including affordable homes and footpath provision.

It added: "The development of the site would lead to economic gains realised through the financial investment and employment created."

Developer contributions would also be made towards education, library and footpath provision as well as to expand Market Cross Surgery in Mildenhall.

An investigation of the site is required to protect and prevent pollution of controlled waters and protect future residents and neighbouring land from potential pollutants.