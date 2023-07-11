More news, no ads

Thousands of litres of fuel were stolen from a business near Mildenhall.

About 2,000 litres of diesel were taken from fuel pumps at a business, off Mildenhall Drove, in Kenny Hill.

The theft was sometime between 10pm on Thursday, July 6 and 10am on Saturday, July 8.

The theft was at a business, off Mildenhall Drove, in Kenny Hill. Picture: istock

Police have urged residents in rural communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity and vehicles.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/39492/23.