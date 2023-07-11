Thieves target business in Kenny Hill, near Mildenhall, as about 2,000 litres of diesel stolen
Published: 14:38, 11 July 2023
Thousands of litres of fuel were stolen from a business near Mildenhall.
About 2,000 litres of diesel were taken from fuel pumps at a business, off Mildenhall Drove, in Kenny Hill.
The theft was sometime between 10pm on Thursday, July 6 and 10am on Saturday, July 8.
Police have urged residents in rural communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity and vehicles.
Anyone with information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/39492/23.