An innovative illumination arts project has been praised and could return after transforming multiple towns with free-to-attend light shows.

MarketPlace Creative People and Place’s ‘Light Up The Town’ brought together internationally acclaimed projection artists SDNA and community-created artwork to create a series of illuminations celebrating the unique character and natural heritage of Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon.

Due to the project’s recent success, MarketPlace is already planning for next year, with conversations under way to bring ‘Light Up The Town’ back.

Brandon Town Council was illuminated with the unique projections on February 25. Pictures: Amy Fox

The evening illuminations were shown at Brandon Town Council on February 25, St Mary’s Church in Mildenhall on February 26, and St Mary’s Church in Newmarket the following night.

West Suffolk Cllr Richard Alecock, who represents the Great Heath ward in Mildenhall, said: “What an incredible evening it was at St. Mary's Church.

“For the first time in our 800-year history, the church was beautifully illuminated with stunning projected lighting displays. It was a breathtaking sight.”

St Mary's Church in Mildenhall

SDNA, which has previously collaborated with the Natural History Museum, worked with Brandon Circle, Newmarket Community Art Group, and Teen Chill in Mildenhall to create the bespoke projections.

Gardening organisations, including Brandon in Bloom, Mildenhall in Bloom and Newmarket Community Nature Reserve, played a crucial role in the project's success by providing images of local flora and fauna as part of the projections.

Laura, from Newmarket Community Nature Reserve, said: “Using our images made it so personal and we instantly connected to the moments the photos were taken.”

St Mary's Church in Newmarket

Maddie Exton, creative producer at MarketPlace, said: "We set out to bring light to the darker winter months through community-created art.

“Each town's projection became a celebration of local identity, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The feedback has been incredible, with many participants expressing a renewed sense of connection to their town's natural heritage."

Crowds in Mildenhall watching the projections on St Mary's Church

Buildings in the Fenland towns of Chatteris, March, Wisbech, and Whittlesey, were also illuminated in the first week of March.