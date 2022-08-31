After a career spanning more than four decades, a town’s fire station watch manager has retired.

Graham Abrey has worked at the Mildenhall station since he was 21 and has been watch manager for the last 25 years.

The 65-year-old will bid farewell to his role as an on-call firefighter, and will work three days a week as a mechanic at GA Autocentre Ltd where has been employed full-time for the last 30 years, while also working at the fire station.

Mildenhall Fire Station watch manager Graham Abrey (in front of number plate) with his current crew, former colleagues and staff from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

It has been a hectic end to his career after the station had it’s busiest period ever, attending a record 71 incidents and travelling over 1000 miles in July.

He received a certificate and an engraved plaque from the Suffolk Fire West District Management Team on Thursday night in recognition of his 44 years of service.

Mr Abrey, whose nickname at the station was Choc, said he will miss the camaraderie of his team but was looking forward to having more free time as the hours could be quite restrictive.

“A huge positive of my time is every time that I’ve been out, I’ve come back and nobody’s ever been injured or not come back,” he said.

“If there’s somebody walking about today that otherwise wouldn’t be, because of our intervention, then the whole thing is worth it.”

Mr Abrey moved to Mildenhall from London when he was nine, and began work at the fire station in 1978. He now has a wife, three children and a dog and is grateful for all the support.

Mr Abrey cutting the retirement cake gifted to him on his final drill night

“I’m incredibly thankful to all of my crew and ex-colleagues,” he said.

“Without them, this is just a shed with a red lorry in it. It’s highly commendable what they give up for the local community with their time and commitment.

“I’ve never seen this as a challenge because I enjoy the job. It suited my lifestyle, I worked locally and my family have always been really supportive of me doing this role because it can be frustrating.

Mr Abrey has worked at the station since he was 21 years old

“Just last week I was meant to be at a wedding reception, my wife had her hair and make up done, we were ready to go, and then I was suddenly called and that’s the night gone.”

One of Mr Abrey’s most memorable moments of the last 44 years was attending the Center Parcs fire at Elveden in 2002.

“We were going up the A11. I remember there was a significant big ball of black smoke going up in the air and then lots of messages started rolling in,” he said.

“When we got there, there were all these people standing outside wrapped in capes, because they had left all their clothes when they evacuated the place. We were there for several days on and off.”

The current crew at the station, before Mr Abrey's departure

He also attended the two blazes which engulfed Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre.

More recently, the extreme heat this summer has kept the team busy.

“On the day that it was 40 degrees, we started at 4am and I got home at 10pm that night. That was a long day,” Mr Abrey said.

“Now I’m retired, I’m hopefully going to spend a bit more time travelling and I’ve got a dog to walk as well so hopefully she can put up with a little more of me.”