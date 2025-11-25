A fund named in memory of a four-year-old boy, who lost his life to a rare form of cancer, has crossed the £300,000 mark following a fund-raising party that raised more than £5,000.

George Radcliffe, who lived with his parents Lisa and David in Isleham, near Newmarket, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue tumour, and he died in October 2023.

A festive event, held at the Riverside House Hotel in Mildenhall on Friday night, was organised by Sharon Williams, a friend of George’s parents, who set up the Just George Fund two years ago at the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group, now known as the Children and Young People’s Cancer Association.

Lisa Radcliffe (centre) with the ‘Just George cheerleaders’ including Sharon Williams (far right)

A total of £5206.50 was raised at the event and 140 people attended.

Sharon said: “The evening was a huge success, it was enjoyed by everyone and we have now decided to make it an annual event.

“Lisa talked to attendees on the night about Christmas in hospital with George. People were moved by her speech and wanted to help us bring smiles as well as provide memories for families whose child’s medical needs take priority this Christmas.

George Radcliffe. Picture: Lisa Radcliffe

“We celebrated the £300,000 milestone on the night which was announced by the DJ and everyone cheered on the dance floor.”

Sharon expressed her gratitude to the headline sponsor SD Scaffolding Ltd, drink sponsor Balmforth Estate Agents, as well as Made by Mower for its support and the many table sponsors.

“We couldn’t raise as much without support from local businesses and our community, we are extremely grateful to them,” she said.

Sharon's helpers at the festive party

“The money they help us raise enables researchers to ask questions, explore something new or try something different.

“Childhood cancer is biologically different to adult cancer therefore research is the answer. The more we raise the more effectively questions can be answered.”

On the night, £220 was also raised towards a Christmas giving appeal, where toys are collected and delivered to EACH in Milton, the Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital, Ward C2 (paediatric oncology) at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and the children’s community nursing team for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Lisa with George

The appeal is supported by the Liam Fairhurst Foundation, Caps Cases, Soham Fitness Centre and GA Auto Centre.