Police have said a major Suffolk road is closed both ways this evening after loose animals descended onto the carriageway.

Officers said the A11 was closed north and south bound at Barton Mills as there were 14 pigs on the road.

Drivers have been urged to find an alternative route.

According to the AA Route Planner, there are delays of eight minutes on Fiveways Roundabout westbound, with average speeds of 5mph, after the incident was first reported at 6.30pm.

