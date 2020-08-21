Suffolk official Abi Byrne will make her third Wembley appearance later this month, writes Nick Garnham.

She has been selected as the fourth official for the forthcoming Women’s FA Community Shield, thus completing a hat-trick of high-profile appointments at Wembley.

The 28-year-old, who lives near Mildenhall, was chosen to referee the 2019 SSE Women’s Cup Final two years after she was an assistant referee for the showpiece occasion.

Abi Byrne refereeing Women's FA Cup final at Wembley (40966051)

The match between current Barclays FA WSL champions Chelsea and 2019 Women’s FA Cup winners Manchester City will be part of a double-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 29th.

It will kick-off at 12.30pm and will be followed by second game of the curtain raiser event, The FA Community Shield, supported by McDonalds.

Suffolk FA senior referee development officer Alan Dale said: “Our congratulations go to Abi on this latest appointment and we wish her and the rest of the team well for the weekend.”

