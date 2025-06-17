An ‘amazing’ boy with a genetic condition will be able to experience being on a race track with his own wheels thanks to support to buy him a wheelchair.

Theo Helms, eight, a pupil at St Christopher's C of E Primary School, in Red Lodge, has Stickler Syndrome, which is a degenerative condition that affects his joints, eye sight and hearing, and he was also born with a cleft palette.

Theo, from Fordham, Cambridgeshire, has undergone seven surgeries in his life ever since he was a baby and his mum Jess said he may have an operation on both legs at the beginning of next year.

Theo Helms has had seven surgeries in his life. Picture: Submitted

Theo Helms, who loves motorbikes and car and kart racing, has Stickler Syndrome. Picture: Submitted

Theo’s legs are causing him a lot of pain, and he gets a lot of weakness in them, so just getting out and about is getting harder for him and he needs a wheelchair, Jess explained.

Thanks to donations totalling £1,500, Theo will have a specially-fitted wheelchair, which he will hopefully be able to pick up on Friday.

Jess said a wheelchair for Theo through the NHS would be a standard type, and there would probably be a long wait, while this one will be more comfortable and will be able to grow with him.

Theo with Young Starz racing club drivers. Picture: Mark Westley

Theo Helms with cousin Archie Lemon at Red Lodge Karting. Picture: Mark Westley

Mick French with Theo and cousins Archie and Isaac. Picture: Mark Westley

Mick and Sharon French, who run Young Starz kart driver training and racing club, based at Red Lodge Karting, donated £1,000, while Theo’s cousin Reggie, 10, and his parents gave £500.

Jess expressed her gratitude for the ‘amazing’ and ‘kind’ donations, and added: “Mick said to him he will push him around the track once he gets his wheelchair. He would be very happy about that.

“He absolutely cannot do things like that. That would be lovely for him to do that.”

Theo is into motorbikes and car racing and karting and watches his cousin Archie,11, race for Young Starz.

Jess’ sister Becci Maling, who works at Krazy Horse motorbike dealer, in Bury St Edmunds, said her son Archie would love nothing more than to race with Theo, but unfortunately he cannot.

But having his wheelchair will give him the chance to ‘have his own wheels going around the track’, said Becci, from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Theo Helms with cousins Archie Lemon, Isaac Godfrey and Reuben Godfrey and family Ben Godfrey, Becci Maling, Jessica Helms, Corinne Maling and Iain Maling at Red Lodge Karting. Picture: Mark Westley

Theo with his grandad Iain Maling at Santa Pod Raceway. Picture: Submitted

Theo Helms with cousins Archie Lemon, Isaac Godfrey and Reuben Godfrey at Red Lodge Karting. Picture: Mark Westley

Becci added: “I don’t know how we are ever going to thank them [Mick and Sharon].”

Mick, who is the track manager for Red Lodge Karting and also owns the Lodge café there with Sharon, said after learning that Archie was raising money for Stickler Syndrome UK for his birthday in January they wanted to do something to help.

Mick added that the couple had also contacted the charity to offer support in any way they can.

According to the Stickler Syndrome UK website, the syndrome is a common, but little recognised genetic condition – and Theo’s family are really keen to raise awareness.

Jess said in the past she has had to explain what it is to doctors, and added: “There are quite a few people in the UK who actually have it, but it’s just one of those things we don’t really hear about.”

Theo himself has also been raising money and awareness for Stickler Syndrome UK, with a successful cake sale event at Krazy Horse in October last year.

Theo held a cake sale at Krazy Horse in Bury St Edmunds where his auntie Becci works. Picture: Submitted

Theo Helms attends St Christopher's C of E Primary School in Red Lodge. Picture: Submitted

“The more awareness that is raised, hopefully the Sticker Syndrome charity will hopefully get more people come forward if they think they have it and they can do more research,” said Jess.

“It’s a massive thing really. It’s a big deal really to get it out there if people think they have it.”

Theo has a personal blog on Facebook called ‘Theo's Stickler Journey’ about his life with the condition.

His family described him as an ‘amazing’ and ‘brave’ boy and a real character.

His auntie Becci added: “He’s an absolute chatterbox. Everybody who meets him remembers him.”