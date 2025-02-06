Award-winning artists and communities have united for an innovative arts project that will illuminate two churches in Suffolk.

MarketPlace Creative People and Place has founded their project ‘Light Up The Town’ which brings together internationally acclaimed projection artists SDNA and community-created artwork to create a series of illuminations celebrating the unique character and natural heritage of seven towns.

The illuminations will be shown from 6pm to 8pm at St Mary’s Church in High Street, Mildenhall, on February 26, and St Mary’s Church in Church Lane, Newmarket, the following night.

Electric Bloom in Hackney by award-winning artists SDNA. Picture: MarketPlace

The free-to-attend light shows will also be coming to Brandon Town Council (February 25) before moving to Fenland towns Chatteris, March, Wisbech, and Whittlesey, in early March.

Since January, SDNA, which has previously collaborated with the Natural History Museum and British Council, has worked with Brandon Circle, Newmarket Community Art Group, and Teen Chill in Mildenhall to create bespoke projections.

Maddie Exton, creative producer at MarketPlace, said: “This project is an ambitious collaboration across seven market towns.

St Mary's Church in Mildenhall will be illuminated on February 26 from 6pm to 8pm. Picture: Cameron Reid

"What makes it special is that these aren't just light shows by anyone – it's artwork by locals in each town, created through workshops with SDNA.”

Brandon in Bloom, Newmarket Community Nature Reserve, and Mildenhall in Bloom, contributed images of cherished native flora, which workshop participants have transformed into collages.

The botanical elements are set to feature prominently in the final projections, celebrating each town’s natural heritage and creating locally-inspired content that reflects each town's character.

The light show at St Mary's Church will be free to attend. Picture: Cameron Reid

Ms Exton said: “Using native plants acknowledges the unique identity and rich natural heritage of these areas.

“It celebrates the flora that people recognise, value and have worked hard to grow and conserve."

At the light shows, visitors can watch for free with hot drinks available to buy.