Barclays Bank has announced it will close its Mildenhall branch this summer, just days after the planned closing date for its Newmarket store.

In a public document, the bank said the branch, on High Street, would close its doors on June 14.

They said only 17 customers use the branch as the only way to do their banking and some 91 per cent of customers also banked on the app, online and by phone in 2021.

Barclays Mildenhall will close this summer. Picture: Google maps (62973488)

A statement from Barclays read: "We want to reassure you that we’re here to help. We’ll stay in your community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person.

"We’re finalising the details of where we’ll be based, and when, to support you with your banking, and we‘ll share the details locally once confirmed.

"We’ll be available to help you with things like day-to-day banking queries and helping you manage your money, though there won’t be access to cash at this site."

This comes after the announcement that the Newmarket branch will close on Friday June 9, because less than 10 customers used the branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

The Bury St Edmunds and Ely branches remain open with a cashier service and self-service.