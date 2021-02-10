A Suffolk artist is hoping her painting of a doctor working in the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge will help raise awareness of frontline workers’ mental health.

Heath Rosselli, who has previously had her work on display in The Louvre, in Paris, where her portrait of a breast cancer survivor was exhibited in 2009, and The Mall Galleries and The National Portrait Gallery, in London, plans to loan this painting, called Doctor J, to NHS staff-facing areas across the UK to help them to reflect on and talk about the mental health impact of the past year.

The aim of the painting is to encourage frontline workers to reflect on and talk about how they are feeling, and to reach out for support if they’re struggling through Our Frontline, a joint initiative from Mind, Samaritans, Shout 85258, Hospice UK and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which offers mental health and bereavement support for key workers across the UK and has reported a five-fold increase in web visits over recent weeks.

Artist Heath Rosselli

“My aim at the outset was to create a snapshot in time that will last beyond photographs, to convey a message about the courage and commitment of frontline workers at this extraordinary time in history, something that can be passed onto present and future generations about this crisis,” said Heath, of Worlington.

“I wanted to capture the humanity and fragility behind the masks, PPE and the hero labels. Dr Johnston’s face may be covered, but his eyes speak volumes about the emotional and mental toll of the pandemic.”

And the subject of her portrait added: “The portrait is incredibly powerful and I found it hard to look away. It offers a glimpse of the emotional and physical toil this pandemic has had on staff, and provides a moment to reflect on how it has felt to work on the frontline over the past year.

Heath Roselli's painting of an ICU doctor

“A year into the pandemic, some staff are doing okay, while others are chronically stressed, distressed, exhausted and burning out,” he said.

“Heath has captured a sense of sadness and exhaustion, but also a sense of diligence, professionalism and a focused team who have risen to the challenge during extraordinary circumstances and often dark and frightening times.”

