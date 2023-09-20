Chef patron Lee Bye has been inducted into the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA).

Mr Bye, who is a director of the hospitality business Agellus, which includes Tuddenham Mill near Mildenhall, was chosen by a selection committee including Brian J Turner CBE, president of the RACA, and Silvano Giraldin from Michel Roux Jr's two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche.

The RACA is Britain’s leading professional membership association of head chefs, head pastry chefs, restaurant managers and suppliers (associates) providing education, career opportunities and the recognition of talent and skills.

Lee Bye, chef patron at Tuddenham Mill. Picture: Ben Carmichael

Lee worked his way through the Tuddenham Mill kitchen to become head chef in 2014, and in 2016 he achieved a prestigious Acorn Award from The Caterer, winning the Acorn Scholarship in the same year.

Both accolades recognise high achievers under the age of 30 working in the hospitality industry.

Mr Bye is currently chef patron and director of Tuddenham Mill and Agellus East Anglia.