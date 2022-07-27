Chef patron Lee Bye has joined the board of directors of the family-owned hospitality business Agellus.

Lee’s appointment comes as Agellus prepares to open two new properties – Millers House, Tuddenham, and Quay House, Ely – to further strengthen its existing East Anglian portfolio which includes countryside hotel Tuddenham Mill near Mildenhall, and coastal pubs The Lifeboat Inn and The Chequers Inn, Thornham, North Norfolk.

Lee worked his way through the Tuddenham Mill kitchen to become head chef in 2014, and in 2016 he achieved a prestigious Acorn Award from The Caterer, winning the Acorn Scholarship in the same year.

Lee Bye. Picture: Ant Jones Photography

Both accolades recognise high achievers under the age of 30 working in the hospitality industry.

In 2018 he was made chef patron, in charge of running the hotel and pubs, a position he will retain alongside his directorship.

Lee said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of the Agellus business. I feel I have a lot to offer at this level, and I am looking forward to driving the business forward in the years to come, and growing our team of brilliant people.

Tuddenham Mill

“The industry I love is going through the most challenging times it has ever known, but there is a confidence and ambitious forward momentum within Agellus.”

He added: “There is no other industry that champions talent and rewards energy and hard work like the hospitality industry does.

“The opportunities are there and the career progression is exciting and fast for the right people.”

Agellus director Rachel Harrod described Lee as ‘an inspirational leader and passionate, with loads of energy for the business’.

Chairman Malcolm Walton said: “We have seen an incredible change in the hotel business over the past three years, and Lee has led the team through these changes and business growth.

“We thank him and the wider team, and look forward to working together to deliver our ambitions and continue to build a better business for the future.”