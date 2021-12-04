A body has been found in a wooded area on the outskirts of Mildenhall, police have confirmed.

Police and ambulance crews were seen in College Heath Road at the entrance to Mildenhall Woods this morning.

The entrance to the woods was also sealed off.

College Heath Road, Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said they were called to the area at around 9.30am earlier today.

They added the death is being treated as unexplained and the matter has been referred to the coroner.