Bomb squad called to Isleham Marina near Mildenhall as unexploded device is found
Published: 13:50, 23 January 2023
| Updated: 15:29, 23 January 2023
A 50-metre cordon is in place and the bomb squad are en route after an unexploded ordnance device was found in a marina.
In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said the World War Two device was found in the Isleham Marina area.
Police have set up a 50-metre cordon around the incident.
The bomb disposal team is en-route to the scene.
More to follow.