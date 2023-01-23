A 50-metre cordon is in place and the bomb squad are en route after an unexploded ordnance device was found in a marina.

In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said the World War Two device was found in the Isleham Marina area.

Police have set up a 50-metre cordon around the incident.

We are currently dealing with a historic un-exploded WWII ordnance device in the Isleham Marina area. Police are in attendance and we are putting a 50 metre cordon into place. The bomb disposal team are currently on route. PC Rich #1166 #suffolk #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek pic.twitter.com/wfc2qc960w — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 23, 2023

The bomb disposal team is en-route to the scene.

More to follow.