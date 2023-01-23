Home   Mildenhall   Article

Subscribe Now

Bomb squad called to Isleham Marina near Mildenhall as unexploded device is found

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:50, 23 January 2023
 | Updated: 15:29, 23 January 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A 50-metre cordon is in place and the bomb squad are en route after an unexploded ordnance device was found in a marina.

In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said the World War Two device was found in the Isleham Marina area.

Police have set up a 50-metre cordon around the incident.

The bomb disposal team is en-route to the scene.

More to follow.

Mildenhall Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Ben Robinson