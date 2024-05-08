A building engulfed by a huge blaze has collapsed as firefighters remain at the scene more than eight hours after being called.

Five crews continue to deal with the fire at a workshop, which contained gas cylinders and cleaning products, in Hurdle Drove, West Row.

After being alerted at 11.47am, 19 engines were mobilised from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire throughout the day.

The blaze in Hurdle Drove, West Row. Picture: John Tillotson

The workshop was 40 metres by 10 metres and a fire service spokesperson said it was believed to have been used for welding.

No injuries were reported.

Police set up a 200 metre cordon and Hurdle Drove was closed.

At about 8pm, a fire service spokesperson said the building had collapsed and crews were dealing with hotspots.



