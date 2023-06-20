Plans for an American fast food restaurant have moved a step forward.

Five Guys JV Limited have applied for a premises licence at the planned burger restaurant and drive-through at the Fiveways roundabout, off the A11, in Barton Mills, near Mildenhall.

The application is for a licence to sell alcohol, provision of late night refreshment, ‘films’ and recorded music.

Five Guys has asked if it can sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 11am and 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, and Thursday to Saturday, 11am to 12pm.

The premises will be open 8am until 11.30pm Sunday to Wednesday, and until 12.30am, Thursday to Saturday.

The licence would cover late night refreshment 11pm to 12pm Thursday to Saturday.

The burger restaurant is planned at the site of the former Pancake And Waffle Shack.

Alterations to the building, at the Millford Service Area, were approved by West Suffolk Council in January with new plans submitted in February for a drive-through facility, including an extension to the building with a collection window.

There would also be drive-through lanes and alterations to the car park.

The company asks for the licence to start ‘asap’.