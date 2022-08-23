A pair of 90-year-old residents at Mildenhall Lodge care home have shared the secrets to a successful marriage, as they celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary.

Clara and Lloyd Heffer met at a youth chapel group when they were both just 14.

Mr Heffer said: "The first time I met Clara, I was coming down the stairs with a cake in one hand and a doughnut in the other. I didn’t know what to do with myself!

Care home staff laid on a candle-lit dinner for the pair. Picture: Mildenhall Lodge Care Home

"She just looked at me and said, 'eat them' - we became friends from then."

They wed ten years later at Beck Row Methodist Church, as Clara turned 24 and Lloyd began his national service.

On the occasion of their anniversary, Mrs Heffer has shared her secret for a long marriage.

She said: "The secret to a long marriage is truly knowing each other.

"We share everything together, we make decisions together and, most importantly, we don't keep secrets from one another."

Mildenhall Lodge recently celebrated the couple's milestone.

Staff surprised them by organising a candle-lit dinner, followed by a garden party with the couple's family.

Residents came together to toast the Heffers in Mildenhall Lodge's coffee shop.

Deepa Reju, the care home's manager, said: "Here at Mildenhall Lodge, we know the importance of maintaining relationships and celebrating life’s milestones, big or small.

"This was a big day for Clara and Lloyd, and one we were honoured to be a part of.

"They are a wonderful couple, with lots of valuable wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.

"The atmosphere in the home was lovely and prompted residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings.

"It truly was a day to remember - happy anniversary Clara and Lloyd!"