A forklift was used to rip a cash machine out of the wall of a village shop near Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Police were called at 1.50am to reports of an incident at the Tesco Express in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge.

Officers believe the forklift, which was abandoned at the scene, was stolen from a nearby construction site.

A cash machine was ripped out of the wall of the Tesco Express in Red Lodge. Pictures: SuffolkNews

Following the incident, the cash machine was loaded onto a blue Ford Transit van before it was driven away from the scene in convoy with an Audi towards the A11.

Detectives believe there were four suspects who were all wearing masks.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

The damage to the wall

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 37/63234/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident comes after three masked thieves armed with sledgehammers and crowbars stole tills from the Tesco Express in September.

They also stole various items including meat, tobacco and alcohol.