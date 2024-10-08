A community centre’s bid for a licence expansion has been successful, despite morality and nuisance concerns.

Members of West Suffolk’s licensing and regulatory sub-committee met yesterday evening to discuss a bid from Red Lodge Millennium Centre, in Lavender Close, for a licence expansion.

The centre’s application sought to expand its allowed activities to include plays, films, indoor sporting events and boxing or wrestling, as well as increasing its opening hours from 8am every day up to 11pm or 1am, depending on the event.

The Millenium Centre in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps

The plans received backlash from Red Lodge Parish Council members, however, who said the council vehemently objected to the application on the grounds of public nuisance, immoral purposes and it being a substantial variation to the existing licensed activities — of these, only the nuisance issues were within the scope of the committee.

The parish council’s objection stated: “The Millennium Centre Charity hosts entertainment which is inappropriate for a building, which is identified as a community centre, such as striptease shows which could be regarded as offensive and beer festivals which are not appropriate for a community centre either and promote an undesirable culture.

“These events are inappropriate to be held in a building owned and associated with local government.

“The variation of the licence would negatively impact the village of Red Lodge in numerous ways, which negate any benefits that this variation may offer.”

Before the meeting, the centre agreed to several conditions recommended by Suffolk Police and the council’s environmental health team, including the installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras, the implementation of a ‘Challenge 25’ policy and mandatory training for staff selling alcohol.

Other conditions included keeping doors and windows closed during events, directing outdoor speakers away from the closest receptors and including clear signage requesting attendees to respect the needs of residents.

Councillors were told parish council members were made aware of the acceptance of these conditions, but did not withdraw their objection.

Committee members were satisfied the conditions offered proper mitigation and stressed there had been no official complaints submitted to West Suffolk Council against the centre.

Members said serious consideration had been given to the town council’s representation and, after some discussion, decided to allow the licence expansion subject to conditions.

The new licence will replace the previous two licences which applied to the bar area and the rest of the premises separately.