A solar developer has addressed concerns over massive data centres in the countryside.

Sunnica Limited, which is behind plans for a major solar project straddling Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, has dropped a Government request to make changes to the development amid fears it could lead to massive data centres.

Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, approved the plans in the summer of last year for some 2,500 acres of solar panels and battery storage.

These will be spread across four sites near Mildenhall and West Row, Freckenham and Worlington, and in East Cambridgeshire, close to Newmarket.

The changes would have protected planning applications coming forward within or on the solar development's boundaries — though they would have still needed council approval before being built.

Cllr Richard Rout, the county council's lead for major infrastructure projects, raised concerns it could lead to projects such as massive data centres coming forward in the countryside to feed off the energy created by the panels.

Cllr Richard Rout, the county council's lead for major infrastructure projects. Picture: Suffolk County Council

He said: “It appears to me that the Sunnica solar farm is a Trojan horse — a devious way of introducing even more infrastructure into our county, which is lucrative only for the developer and landowners while our communities and landscape pay a heavy price."

According to Tribus Clean Energy's website, the company behind Sunnica, its projects are strategically positioned to support the development and operations of data centres.

Sunnica was approached for further comment.

Despite the company withdrawing its request to protect future applications within its boundaries, Cllr Rout maintained his fears about data centres coming to sites near the solar farm.

He said: "Sunnica have clearly revealed their hand and have shown that they are inviting vast data centre planning applications over the boundaries of the project."

Cllr Frank Stennett, West Suffolk lead for planning. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Cllr Frank Stennett, West Suffolk lead for planning, said the council did not receive any formal consultation around any amendments.

West Suffolk Council originally opposed the scheme on the grounds it was too big and would have too much of an impact, but he said the authority recognised the need for solar and other renewable energy around bills as well as addressing climate change.

Cllr Stennett: "We would, however, be concerned by anything that increases the scope of what has already been given national planning consent, especially if this opens the door for other developments that could negatively impact on local residents and businesses.”

A second change is being sought to extend the scheme's boundary to accommodate its connection to the grid in Burwell, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council added: “We are aware that Sunnica is proposing to make a change to its development consent order.

"Once we have received the full details of this, our officers will consider a response to the consultation.”