A conman farmer who was on the run for months has been arrested after a nationwide manhunt.

Wayne Parker, 35, of Mildenhall, was convicted of fraud in October 2022 after racking up debts of £765,000 and has been on the run since February.

He was arrested at a service station near Basingstoke on Thursday, August 31 following a manhunt led by Suffolk Trading Standards.

Wayne Parker. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

Parker was transferred to Suffolk and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, September 1 where he was remanded in custody.

His sentencing will take place on Tuesday, September 19.

Parker was found guilty in October 2022 of obtaining over £765,000 in credit from suppliers.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said he presented himself as a legitimate livestock owner which enabled him to be given credit by a wide range of companies.

He often made no attempt to settle his debts, and when he did, he repeatedly sent cheques that would bounce.

An arrest warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court in February.

Since going on the run Parker was known to have been using dating websites and was also hiring cars in a bid, it is believed, to avoid detection by the police.

Intelligence received suggested he had been carrying out work in Wales, and most recently information pointed at him having links to Fareham in Hampshire.