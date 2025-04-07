A controlled burn is under way and an investigation has been launched after a large blaze at a composting site.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Carrops in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, on Saturday, following reports of a compost fire, with six crews tackling the blaze at its peak.

Residents are still being advised to keep their doors and windows shut, two days after the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Carrops in Red Lodge yesterday to reports of a compost fire. Picture: Brandon Fire Station

​A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service previously said the best environmental option was for a controlled burn as there is limited risk to surrounding areas and that smoke is coming from organic matter.

The Environment Agency was fully briefed and supported the plan, making it a joint decision between the two agencies.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are working with the site operator to minimise the environmental effect of a waste fire at Red Lodge.

Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"A controlled burn is underway, and specialist officers are working with the operator to limit its duration."

The agency said they are updating National Highways so they can consider visibility on the A11.

FCC Environment confirmed a blaze took hold of its site in The Carrops, Red Lodge, and a spokesperson for the waste management company said there is an investigation into how the fire started.