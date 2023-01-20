More news, no ads

Heavy traffic is growing on the A11 this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

The northbound carriageway of the road at Worlington, before Barton Mills Fiveways roundabout, is blocked.

Drivers are stuck in standstill traffic on the route as one lane is closed.

Drivers are stuck in traffic on the A11. Picture: Cameron Reid (61964303)

Police were called at around 7:05am to reports of the incident.

They have confirmed two vehicles were involved.

No one was injured and the crash was damage only.