Campaigners are calling for urgent action over a key road which they fear poses a 'danger to life'.

The group of Mildenhall residents are worried about a 50 metre stretch of the A1101 Bury Road, which leads to their village after turning off the A11, at Five Ways Roundabout, Barton Mills,

They say the road is covered in ‘craters’, is like driving over ‘rumble strips’, and poses a danger to road users, particularly motorcyclists and cyclists.

Megan Phillips, right, with the road users who are fed up with the state of the A1101 of Fiveways roundabout. Picture: Mark Westley

A number have already reported the road to Suffolk County Council but they have been told the road does not ‘warrant remedial action’.

“It’s been a problem for a good number of months but seems to have got worse after the heatwave we had this summer,” said Megan Phillips, 20, a children’s entertainer, who uses the road regularly.

“It’s dangerous and I know a couple of motorcyclists who have nearly come off, or have to veer nearly onto the other side of the room to avoid them, facing oncoming traffic, and risking their lives.

The residents say the road is like driving over 'rumble strips'

“Quite a few people, including myself, have written to the council without any success.

"They just say the holes are not deep enough. That may be true but it’s the fact there are so many of them that makes it bad.”

According to a Suffolk County Council email in response to a complaint, seen by the Bury Free Press, officers do not feel the road merits work based on ‘severity and risk’.

Richard Morgan, of Mildenhalll Scooter Club, however, said club members ‘actively avoid’ using the road for fear of accidents.

Suffolk Highways say the road does not meet guidelines for repair

“The worst part is it encourages you to go close to the centre line to avoid the damaged area, and we are just thankful there are other routes in Mildenhall,” he said.

“There was a special surface laid there to slow people down but that has come away and underneath the tarmac is also cracked.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council Highways, said: “The condition of the road at this location does not currently meet our Highways Maintenance Operational Plan guidelines for repair.

“This road is inspected every four weeks, so it is closely monitored.

"Should the condition of the road worsen, our teams will put it forward to be considered for future road resurfacing, on a priority basis, against other locations across the county.”